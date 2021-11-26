Skip to Content
today at 6:30 PM
Multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-25 near Lake Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major crash between Exit 138 at Lake Ave. and Exit 139 at Highway 24 shut down several lanes of northbound I-25.

CDOT announced the crash at 6:15 p.m. According to first responders at the scene, the crash involved seven vehicles. One person was taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story.

