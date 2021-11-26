Multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-25 near Lake Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major crash between Exit 138 at Lake Ave. and Exit 139 at Highway 24 shut down several lanes of northbound I-25.

CDOT announced the crash at 6:15 p.m. According to first responders at the scene, the crash involved seven vehicles. One person was taken to a hospital.

#I25 northbound: Two right lanes closed due to a crash between Exit 138 - CO 29; Lake Avenue and Exit 139 - US 24; Martin Luther King Jr Bypass. Slower speeds advised. Merge left. https://t.co/T5k0YRFooP — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 27, 2021

This is a developing story.