First time in state history, Colorado State Patrol has two Cadet Academy classes

COLORADO (KRDO) -- For the first time in Colorado State Patrol history, there are two concurrent Cadet Academy classes running, totaling almost 80 cadets.

According to CSP, the first class began in September and the second began on November 21.

Within the last two years, CSP has lost more than 100 Troopers for a variety of reasons, including retirements and people leaving the policing profession.

“This is a very interesting and challenging time to become a Colorado State Patrol Trooper,” says Sergeant Troy Kessler, “but it’s an exponentially more rewarding time also. People in this line of work enter because it’s rooted deep in who they are as they care for and make a difference in their community. This group of cadets has stepped up into this career and shown that law enforcement is still a desired profession”

CSP says the new classes will ease some of the strain the department has felt. The classes are expected to graduate in April and June of 2022.

The department is inviting more people to join their Trooper ranks. The next application period begins Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Click here for more information.