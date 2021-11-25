Tottenham beaten by Slovenia’s Mura, West Ham advances

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

Ten-man Tottenham conceded a late goal and fell to a humbling 2-1 loss to lowly Slovenian team NS Mura in the Europa Conference League, a result that puts the London club in danger of being eliminated from the third-tier competition. In the Europa League, West Ham clinched top spot in Group H with a game to spare with a 2-0 victory at Rapid Vienna. Bayer Leverkusen also sealed a place in the round of 16 after coming back from 2-1 down to beat Celtic 3-2 in Group G.