Amber Alert issued for runaway teen from Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Aurora Police Department put out a notice for a missing 13-year-old girl Tuesday night, but an Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday afternoon.

APD said Ta-Kyrah, 13, hasn't been seen since Tuesday afternoon near 1st Ave. and Havana Street. At about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, an Amber Alert was issued.

If you have information about Ta-Kyrah's whereabouts, you're urged to call police.

