Amber Alert issued for runaway teen from Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Aurora Police Department put out a notice for a missing 13-year-old girl Tuesday night, but an Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday afternoon.

APD said Ta-Kyrah, 13, hasn't been seen since Tuesday afternoon near 1st Ave. and Havana Street. At about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, an Amber Alert was issued.

Have you seen Ta-Kyrah? #AtRisk #Runaway



Ta-Kyrah is 13 (at-risk due to age) & left her home near 1st/Havana at appx 1:30p today. She was wearing green/black sweatshirt & white floral pants.



If you have seen Ta-Kyrah, or know where she might be, please call the police. pic.twitter.com/RiHEC85TyX — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 24, 2021

If you have information about Ta-Kyrah's whereabouts, you're urged to call police.