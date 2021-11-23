Pueblo County to celebrate healthcare workers, first responders at Courthouse Lighting

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo County is dedicating their annual Courthouse Lighting Ceremony this year to healthcare employees, frontline employees and essential workers. The Courthouse Lighting will feature fireworks, a decked out 17-foot Christmas tree, hot cocoa and live music, according to Pueblo County.

COURTESY: PUEBLO COUNTY COURTHOUSE LIGHTING

The festivities start at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23rd, with the official Courthouse Lighting set to take place at 7 p.m.

The Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo fire Department both tweeted that they will be in attendance for the event tonight, where first responder vehicles will be on display.

Every year the Pueblo County Courthouse is decorated for Christmas, and it's no easy task. Decorator Karen Farbo and her husband Brad take on the challenge every year. Karen comes up with a theme and then works to make her vision come to life by adding unique decorations to the Courthouse. Although the theme for 2021 has been selected it remains a secret until we get closer to the event. Karen promises a more whimsical theme. It takes a team of about 10 volunteers and several days to complete the task of decorating the Pueblo County Courthouse for Christmas.

In addition to the Farbo's work, Pueblo County facility employees spend about two weeks putting together dozens of Christmas trees and decorations which are displayed throughout the Courthouse. One of the biggest tasks of the crew is to setup the enormous Christmas tree displayed in the Rotunda. Each year it is decorated with thousands of lights and dozens of ornaments. In late October crews take about a week to decorate trees and bushes with thousands of LED lights on the grounds of the Courthouse. The lights are illuminated during the Courthouse Lighting Ceremony which takes place the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

COURTESY: PUEBLO COUNTY COURTHOUSE LIGHTING

The tradition of decorating the Courthouse for Christmas has been around since the building was constructed in 1912! However, the Courthouse Lighting tradition didn't come to fruition until after the 9/11 attacks in 2001. The Courthouse is located at 215 W. 10th St. in Pueblo.

The event is free, but the Courthouse will accept donations. Here's a link to donate.