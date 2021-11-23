‘He should pay the price’: Family seeks justice after deadly hit and run

By Christina Hager

SALISBURY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The family of a woman killed in a Salisbury hit and run crash is pleading for the public’s help. Becky Bartczak was killed while riding a bicycle Friday night.

“He left her beside the road to die. He just left, he left her,” said Mary Bartczak, who’s coming to grips with the loss, days before Thanksgiving.

There are flowers in the spot where the 39-year-old landed after police say a pick-up truck hit her on Folly Mill Road in Salisbury. Moments later, a camper fell off the truck, the driver then taking off.

“Anybody who has grown up a moral person would have stopped to see if they could help and assist,” said her father, Michael Bartczak. “Yea, something happened, but if you’re going to run away, you’re just a coward.”

About a half-hour after police were called to the scene, the driver’s truck, a Chevrolet Avalanche, turned up in Kensington, New Hampshire.

Becky Bartczak lived in Amesbury, where she was a school bus driver. She was also a fitness buff who loved hiking and jogging. That’s why she insisted on riding her bike to and from her second job at the 99 Restaurant in Seabrook.

“Full high-visibility gear, reflectorized gear, helmet, full lighting on the bike,” said her uncle. “She was doing everything right, and unfortunately she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“He knew he hit her, because he hit her head-on, and it was a horrendous crash. Horrendous,” said her mother.

She leaves behind an 18-year-old son, and seven-year-old daughter, and her parents who are now pleading for the public’s help with information.

“Get this person apprehended, so we can have just a tiny little bit of closure and justice for the situation,” said her mother. Her father also wants justice. “He should get what is coming to him,” he said. “He should pay the price. We all are.”

