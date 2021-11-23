A woman’s car is stolen, full of Thanksgiving groceries, Pueblo police recover car and replace groceries

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo Police share a seasonal story just in time for Thanksgiving. On Twitter, the Pueblo Police Department shared that a woman's car was stolen with her entire Thanksgiving meal that she intended to prepare for her family.

Police were able to recover the woman's car, but her groceries were long gone. In the spirit of sharing Pueblo Police officers partnered up with Walmart to make sure she had the supplies she needed to give her family a great Thanksgiving meal, according to the Pueblo Police Department's Twitter. Walmart donated the entire meal, and officers came ready with Christmas presents for the kids.