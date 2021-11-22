Volunteer firefighters help rescue horse stuck in mud

By WABC Staff

MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) — First responders in New Jersey came to the rescue of a horse that had been missing from a farm in Millstone Township since Friday afternoon.

A hunter found the horse deep in the woods and stuck deep in the mud on Sunday morning.

Officials said due to the mud and terrain, there was no way possible to get any heavy equipment back into the woods to help with the rescue.

Members of Millstone Volunteer FD and Jackson Fire-Station 56, the horse’s owner, horse trainers and a veterinarian worked hard using shovels, axes, straps and rigging to free the horse from the mud.

After the horse was able to stand on his own, a stable path through the woods had to be created by using heavy rubber mats the entire way out to keep him from sinking back into the mud.

The horse was brought to safety and transported for further care.

