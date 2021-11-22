‘Threats’ cancel clinics to help Pueblo County kids get COVID-19 vaccine

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two state-run mobile COVID-19 pediatric vaccine clinics for Pueblo County School District 70 students were canceled last week following "threats" from an online group, according to a D70 spokesperson.

The vaccine clinic cancelations resulted in 115 D70 students not being able to get vaccinated last Thursday and Friday.

The first clinic canceled was a Pleasant View Middle School, where 65 students were signed up to get the COVID shot on Thursday. Fifty children signed up for a Friday clinic at the D70 Administration Building but it was also canceled due to "threats."

It's unclear what the specific threats said, but a D70 spokesperson said they were made by a social media group "Pueblo Stands Up", which is believed to include some D70 parents. School district officials did not describe the "threats" as violent, but said they were made against the vaccine clinic.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office told 13 Investigates their agency was not contacted about the threats.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) confirmed it was called out to a protest when the mobile vaccine clinic was at Morton Elementary last Friday. Officers stayed on the scene during the small protest and there were no arrests made in connection with the incident, according to PPD.

We have reached out to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) for more information and are awaiting a response.