today at 5:36 AM
MISSING: 17-year-old last seen late Sunday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating Dreah Dickenson, 17, was last seen around Cascade Sunday night.

According to El Paso County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Dickenson was seen at 5200 block of Pikes Peak Highway in Cascade.

Dickenson was last seen wearing a "unk"-colored pajamas and possibly wearing a purple jacket.

Deputies and Search and Rescue are currently in the area to search for Dickenson.

If you have seen Dickenson, please call 719-390-5555.

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a television news producer. He joined KRDO NewsChannel 13 in July 2021, after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado.

