Colorado Springs Police work to identify man found dead in Fountain Creek

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the community to help identify a man found dead in Fountain Creek.

According to CSPD, police were notified of a deceased male in a creek adjacent to the El Pormar Youth Sports on October 3, 2021.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office was contacted and removed the man from the scene. As of Monday, the man remains unidentified.

The Coroner's Office described the man as white, 5'8", 140 lbs., with brown hair. According to the EPCCO, the man had a tattoo of an eye on his back and a tattoo of a paw on his chest.





Anyone who recognizes the tattoos is asked to contact the El Paso County Coroner's Office at 719-390-2450.