Non-Profit Thanksgiving Hand Up Event Saturday at Antler’s Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Non-profit, Because We Choose To, helps with second-hand donations in Colorado Springs. Once a month, they donate to local parks like Antler's Park to hand out donations to the homeless.

The non-profit says multiple organizations plan to bring Thanksgiving to "those with nowhere to go in Antler’s Park

this Saturday on the 20th. This event will feature hot food, donations, live music, and various essentials provided by a few local non-profits for our homeless community."

The organization adds, "To be successful in our services, we rely on donations of clothing, blankets, shoes, and other essentials from around the city."

The Thanksgiving Event would like to invite people to attend this Saturday, November 20th from 11 am to 2 pm.