Protecting pipes against damage from grease, fat, and oil this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the upcoming holiday celebrations, Colorado Springs Utilities is reminding residents to not let preventable plumbing repairs ruin the festivities.

Many of the traditional holiday foods contain high volumes of fat, oil, and grease (FOG). Disposing of those substances improperly could lead to a plumbing nightmare.

These items, when routinely disposed of down the sink, can build up over time and cause blockages in wastewater lines.

“What happens is when it settles it turns hard and can turn into a rock. It could go into the mainline and cause a blockage in the system," Rob Paraggio, Wastewater Pipes Operations Supervisor for Colorado Springs Utilities said.

When buildups occur in a private service line, they can result in unpleasant back-ups in your home and costly repair bills.

If the stoppage occurs in a Colorado Springs Utilities line, multiple homes and/or businesses could be affected. While CSU maintains a schedule to clean wastewater mains, blockages can and do still occur.

“It could cost thousands. I have seen various amounts of dollars it has cost to repair homes," he said. "Because when the wastewater comes up in the house, if you have couches and beds and TVs… all of that can be damaged.”

According to CSU, what you don't put down your drain could help prevent that from happening.

Foods that are high in fat, oil, and grease include meats, sauces, gravy, dressings, cheese, butter, and anything deep-fried. Many of these types of items can be found on a typical Thanksgiving menu.

Below are five tips to reduce FOG in pipes.