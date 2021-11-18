Cops search four Colorado locations in election security probe

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A law enforcement task force has conducted searches of four western Colorado locations, including the home of an elections clerk, amid an ongoing investigation into allegations that the clerk was involved in a security breach of elections equipment this year.

Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein tells Colorado Politics that the FBI, the state attorney general’s office and local authorities conducted the searches Tuesday.

Rubinstein and Colorado's attorney general confirmed that Mesa Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters' home was searched but they didn't disclose the other locations.

According to reporting from Salon.com, one of the other locations raided was the home of Sherronna Bishop, a Garfield County resident and former campaign manager for Rep. Lauren Boebert.

She is being investigated in the alleged security breach involving Mesa County elections equipment and was barred from overseeing the November midterm election.