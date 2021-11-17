Mountain lion sightings near homes in Chipita Park raise concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Scrolling through neighborhood apps like 'Nextdoor,' it doesn't take long to come across a post warning of a mountain lion sighting in-and-around Colorado Springs.

While most understand we are living in mountain lion and bear country, it's still concerning for many homeowners to see a predator sniffing at their door. On Tuesday around 6:45 p.m., a homeowner in Chipita Park picked up four mountain lions on her home surveillance video.

The homeowner, who didn't want to be identified, told KRDO she's lived in the area for decades and has only ever seen one or two at a time. Since the creatures are typically solitary, four traveling together concerned some commenters on Nextdoor. However, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says there's a simple explanation.

“It’s most likely a mom with three kittens that are probably about ready to get kicked out because they don’t really have spots anymore," said Cassidy English, District Wildlife Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. "But they’ll stay with mom for about a year and a half, so it’s not unusual to see multiple mountain lions together.”

Jen Jardeleza caught a mountain lion on her home security system last Thursday and Saturday in the Peregrine neighborhood of Colorado Springs, near Blodgett Open Space. The big cat can be seen in clear footage roaming her yard overnight around 3 and 5 a.m.