Air Force Academy conducts force protection exercise Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Air Force Academy will be conducting a force protection exercise on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. People in the area shouldn't be alarmed when smoke, simulated explosions, and first responders are present.

In the press release, people near Academy could see an increase in first responder activity, hear simulated explosions, or catch smoke from training devices.

Outside community organizations will not partake in the force protection exercise.

