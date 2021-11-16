Denver restaurateur becomes Casa Bonita’s executive chef

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker announced Tuesday Denver restaurateur, Dana Rodriquez will be the executive chef for Casa Bonita.

According to 9News, the iconic Lakewood restaurant was bought out back in August by the South Park creators after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the previous owner to file for bankruptcy.

Rodriquez opened two Denver restaurants and a three-time James Beard award nominee, says a news release back when Stone and Parker announced the purchase of Casa Bonita.

The Casa Bonita purchase was approved by a judge last week. The South Park creators offered to buy Casa Bonita for $3.1 million from Summit Family Restaurants Inc.

"This is a dream come true," Rodriguez said in the release. "Casa Bonita means so much to so many people here in Denver. I'm excited to work with Trey and Matt and reimagine the culinary program; I want to make sure this is a place where people will look forward to eating, drinking, spending time and bringing friends, family and visitors."