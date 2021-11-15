Colorado Springs Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist.

Saturday at 10:06 p.m., officers were notified of a crash at the intersection of Tutt Boulevard and Palomino Ranch Point.

According to police, a motorcyclist was driving southbound on Tutt Blvd. A Nissan Sentra was making an unprotected left turn from eastbound Palomino Ranch Point onto northbound Tutt Blvd. when it was hit by the motorcycle.

At the scene, first responders determined the motorcyclist was suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital. According to CSPD, the driver of the Nissan was not hurt.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 30-year-old Jay K. Batte of Colorado Springs, died from his injuries. Police say at the time of the crash, Batte was not wearing a helmet.

CSPD says the investigating is active, and no arrests have been made.

According to CSPD, this is the 43rd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time in 2020, there were also 43 traffic-related fatalities in the city.