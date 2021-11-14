Pedestrian struck by driver, suffering life-threatening injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a car crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened early Sunday morning around 2:15 a.m., downtown in Colorado Springs near Cimarron Street and South Tejon Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries. According to CSPD, the pedestrian received medical treatment from the Colorado Springs Fire Department and American Medical Response and was later taken to a nearby hospital.

CSPD says "It was determined the pedestrian was attempting to cross E. Cimarron St., southbound, on S. Tejon St. This attempt was made within the crosswalk; however, it was against a red light. The pedestrian was struck by a westbound Acura sedan being driven by 45-year-old William Tucker. Mr. Tucker was uninjured; however, he was found to be impaired."

Tucker was arrested for DUI and vehicular assault. He was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

The Major Crash Team responded to the scene and the crash is still under investigation.