Winterfest craft and vendor fair in Colorado Springs Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Winterfest Craft and Vendor Fair is happening on Saturday, November 13th at 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road in Colorado Springs at the Norris Penrose Event Center. The event will be from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

You will be able to shop from over 100 local small businesses, finding something for everyone on your gift list. They'll have everything from jewelry, make-up, and skincare to hand-crafted items and more. It's a way to also support local small businesses.

A total of 50% of admissions will be donated to Springs Rescue Mission. If you bring a new pair of Men's Athletic Socks to donate, you will receive one entry for each pair of socks donated.

