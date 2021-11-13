U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum hosts Veteran Appreciation Week, Teacher Appreciation Day this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum will be offering free admission for active-duty military and veterans along with all educators this week.



VETERANS APPRECIATION // NOVEMBER 11-14



The museum will provide complimentary admission to all veterans and active-duty military from Thursday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, November 14th with military ID.



Guests can also join three-time Paralympian and former U.S. Army officer Melissa Stockwell for a special Veterans Day program at 11:00 a.m. in the Mary K. Chapman special events space, followed by a public autograph and book signing in the Atrium from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Both events are free to members and Museum ticket holders for November 13th. Register here



TEACHER APPRECIATION // NOVEMBER 14

In recognition of teachers, the Museum is welcoming all educators for Teacher Appreciation Day on Sunday, November 14th. The Museum will provide complimentary admission to all educators who show school identification at the door or register in advance.



A spokesperson with the USOPM says, "Education is at the foundation of the Olympic and Paralympic values, and the USOPM is committed to weaving education into programming. The USOPM has launched Becoming Your Personal Best, a comprehensive resiliency curriculum available free for teachers, coaches, and adults who work with youth in any capacity. BYPB provides essential tools to build and strengthen resilience in the lives of young people. Through the lens of the inspirational life experiences of Olympians and Paralympians, youth in grades 4-12 expand their knowledge of self-identity, mindset, and more."



Teachers are also invited to stop by the Mary K. Chapman special events space between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to learn more about Becoming Your Personal Best, and to meet Olympians and Paralympians featured in the curriculum. BYPB resources will be onsite along with free goodies for teachers to take home.



You can visit usopm.org to learn more.