State to send parents of children 5-11 notifications on Pfizer’s COVID-19 pediatric vaccine eligibility

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Beginning Friday, Nov. 12, parents and guardians of children between the ages of 5 and 11 can expect to receive an email or text from the state about Pfizer's COVID-19 pediatric vaccine.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 5-11 year-olds.

Now, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will begin notifying parents and guardians that their children are eligible for the vaccine.

Text messages will come from a 45778 number and include a link to information about where to schedule an appointment. Text messages will be sent in English and Spanish, saying the following:

English: The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now authorized for children 5-11! Please contact your child’s primary care provider, local health department or local pharmacy to make an appointment today. For more info, visit: http://covid19.colorado.gov/kids-vaccines

Spanish: !La vacuna Pfizer COVID-19 está autorizada para niños de 5 a 11 años! Comuníquese con el proveedor de atención primaria de su hijo, el Depto. De salud local o una farmacia local para hacer una cita hoy. Mas informacion visite: https://covid19.colorado.gov/espanol/vacunas-para-ninos

Emails will be sent from ColoradoDPHE@teletask.com and will contain similar information. The subject line will be "Children aged 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine!" The email will provide information and a link to the nearest clinic locations.

