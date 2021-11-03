Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now available for ages 5 and up in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now readily available to anyone ages five and up in Pueblo County.

According to the press release, parents can locate a vaccine provider by visiting the Pueblo County website, visiting a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic, or by texting their zip code to 438829. The text option allows users to request a ride to their vaccine appointment from the rideshare company like Lyft or Uber.

A website listing of all the providers in the Pueblo community will be maintained by the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. The website details which vaccine each location is administrating and what providers is offering the vaccine to the 5-11 age group.

“We are excited to hear that this safe and effective vaccine is now available to additional Coloradans between the ages of 5 and 11,” said Zak Van Ooyen, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “We are seeing higher rates of cases of COVID-19 in teenagers and children. We know there is a clear link between high vaccination rates and reduced spread of the illness, and this vaccine can now provide relief for thousands of additional families across the state.”

The health department reports schools, child care centers, clubs, and sports have the highest rating for newly reported outbreaks in Pueblo County.

“Widespread vaccination is the best way to protect kids from COVID-19 and help end the pandemic,” explained Randy Evetts, public health director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “Children who are vaccinated can more safely attend school or daycare, gather with family and friends and enjoy other activities away from home. The approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for this age group is an exciting milestone for families in our community.”

The health department will update the COVID-19 data dashboard to add all Pueblo County residents ages 5 and up in the vaccine-eligible population by Nov. 5 at 5 p.m.