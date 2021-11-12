Skip to Content
By
Published 5:50 PM

Crash closes two northbound I-25 lanes near Woodmen Road

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash on I-25 shut down two northbound lanes near Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard.

According to CDOT, the two right lanes are closed because of a crash.

Drivers can expect slower speeds. This is a developing story.

