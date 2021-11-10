Safe Passage opens new co-located space, healing for children suffering from abuse and neglect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Safe Passage is a nationally accredited children’s advocacy center that provides hope and healing to children who have experienced abuse and neglect in Colorado Springs.

The new co-located children's advocacy center is located on the west side of Colorado Springs. Staff and personnel moved into the facility last week.

This collaborative model, which is an industry best practice, brings together, in one location, key partner

agencies to collectively conduct child abuse investigations and provide abuse prevention services. The partner

agencies will now co-locate at the new facility, including Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center, Colorado

Springs Police Department Child Crimes Unit, UCHealth, The Family Center, and Kidpower Colorado.

By providing a professional and respectful response to a child’s outcry of abuse, Safe Passage coordinates child

abuse investigations with partner agencies and provides advocacy and support. Serving over 1,000 children a

year, Safe Passage is integral in responding to child abuse in El Paso and Teller Counties.

For more information on Safe Passage, visit www.safepassagecac.org

You can report child abuse and neglect via the statewide hotline 844-CO-4-Kids, or calling local law enforcement or Safe Passage directly.

