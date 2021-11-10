Skip to Content
today at 7:13 AM
Published 6:31 AM

CSFD battle RV fire following explosion late Tuesday night

Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD)
CSFDPIO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to an RV fire following an explosion late Tuesday night.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., fire crews received a call about an RV explosion at 6125 Mark Dabling Blvd., according to fire officials.

Engine 9 says the trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.

One person is recovering and was treated for smoke inhalation.

CSFD reports the fire is now extinguished.

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a television news producer. He joined KRDO NewsChannel 13 in July 2021, after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado.

