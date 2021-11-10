CSFD battle RV fire following explosion late Tuesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to an RV fire following an explosion late Tuesday night.
At approximately 11:30 p.m., fire crews received a call about an RV explosion at 6125 Mark Dabling Blvd., according to fire officials.
Engine 9 says the trailer was fully engulfed in flames.
The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.
One person is recovering and was treated for smoke inhalation.
CSFD reports the fire is now extinguished.
#coloradoSpringsfire crews were dispatched to 6125 Mark Dabling Bl on an explosion and found one RV fully involved in fire. E9 reported the trailer was fully involved. One civilian currently been treated for smoke inhalation. The fire has been knocked down and is under control.
