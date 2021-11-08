Skip to Content
News
By
today at 11:41 AM
Published 10:30 AM

CSFD rescue young girl and a man from the third floor of apartment fire

CSFDPIO Apartment
CSFDPIO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A young girl and a man were rescued from the third floor of a unit fire at Prospect Park Apartments Monday morning.

Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to an apartment fire at 825 S. Union Blvd.

According to CSFD, at approximately 10 a.m., Engine 23 crew received a call about reports of smoke billowing outside of an apartment window.

Residents were seen leaving the apartment with their pets.

Cpt. Mike Smaldino says the fire started on the second floor.

News
Author Profile Photo

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a television news producer for Good Morning Colorado. He joined KRDO NewsChannel 13 in July 2021, after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content