CSFD rescue young girl and a man from the third floor of apartment fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A young girl and a man were rescued from the third floor of a unit fire at Prospect Park Apartments Monday morning.

Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to an apartment fire at 825 S. Union Blvd.

According to CSFD, at approximately 10 a.m., Engine 23 crew received a call about reports of smoke billowing outside of an apartment window.

Residents were seen leaving the apartment with their pets.

Cpt. Mike Smaldino says the fire started on the second floor.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 825 S. Union Blvd. Engine 23 on scene reporting smoke showing. #2ndalarm called. Firefighters preforming ladder rescues from 3rd floor pic.twitter.com/kesXQehgBZ — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 8, 2021