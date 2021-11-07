One person killed and multiple other victims in Colorado Springs fire Sunday night

Colorado Springs, COLO (KRDO)-- Firefighters responded to the Enfield Apartments in Colorado Springs Sunday night and have transported multiple people to the hospital.

As of 8 P.M., the Colorado Springs Fire Department was still working to extinguish the flames.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department told KRDO that one person was killed in the fire.

CSFD says multiple victims were transported to the hospital and they are still working to get victims out. There are approximately 10 ambulances and seven fire engines on scene.

Officials say the fire started on second floor of the building and they have a suspect in custody who allegedly started the fire.

Hancock Avenue is currently closed while crews work to extinguish the flames.

We have a crew at the scene, check back for updates.