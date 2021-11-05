Marília Mendonça, chart-topping Brazilian musician, dies in plane crash

By Rodrigo Pedroso, CNN

Brazilian country music star Marília Mendonça died in a plane crash on Friday in a rural region of the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, according to her public relations firm.

Four other people died in the crash, the firm said. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Mendonça, 26, is survived by her 1-year-old son, according to CNN Brasil.

This is a developing story, more to come.

