Family scared for their safety after woman facing attempted murder charge is released on bond

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Roberto Charles recovers in the hospital, his family is scrambling to keep his wife away from them after police say she hit her husband with a truck.

Christina Charles is facing several charges, including first-degree attempted murder, after Fountain Police say she hit her husband with a truck and then waited to call 911 on October 26th. She first told police it was a hit and run, but Roberto's sister-in-law told KRDO that Christina's story kept changing.

A judge granted police a warrant to arrest Christina on October 30th, paving the way for them to take her into custody, but her bond was set at $25,000 and she posted it by November 2nd.

Roberto's mother said it might be six months before he walks again after being hit by the truck. She said he's spent hours in surgery and has injuries to his pelvis, lungs, knee, and femur. According to a fundraiser started by the family to help with expenses, Roberto has a long recovery process ahead of him.

His family also tells KRDO that ever since Christina was released on bond, he's been afraid to sleep.

"He's thinking that she's going to come back and finish him," Roberto's mother, Melinda Saunders, said.

The two met as a teenagers and were married for years. They share a few children together. Roberto's family said the two were having trouble in their marriage, but they didn't expect it to escalate to this level.

Roberto's sister-in-law Tiffany Hiter said this situation shows domestic violence in a different light.

"People think domestic violence is one way and it's just one-sided, and it's all only women, but it does happen to men. When it happens to men, I don't feel it's taken as seriously," Hiter said, adding that she believes if Roberto had been the one to harm Christina, his bond would've been set much higher.

A judge granted Roberto's family a protection order against Christina to keep her away from the children the two share. She's also been ordered to stay away from Roberto as he's a victim of the crimes she's charged with. Her next court appearance is scheduled for November 12.