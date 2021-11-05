Colorado Springs Fire Department reports early morning fire burning pallets, vehicles, injuring at least one civilian

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted early Friday morning that a fire had broken out at 3020 N. Stone Ave. The tweet said that multiple pallets and "a few" vehicles were burning. The tweet went on to say that the building on N. Stone, Planet Granite was not threatened.

In another tweet the fire department shared that two semi trucks were on fire with one civilian injury being treated.

The latest update said firefighters are working to contain the fire.