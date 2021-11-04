Police arrest 2 suspects connected to string of Colorado Springs robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested two suspects connected to multiple robberies across the city.

Throughout October, two suspects robbed six businesses. According to CSPD, the suspect would display a weapon and often lead the victim around the store while making demands.

Oct. 21, the CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit arrested 21-year-old Damion Daniels and 20-year-old Tani Hurt in the 3800 block of Radiant Drive. At the time of his arrest, police say Daniels had a firearm.

According to police, Daniels and Hurt are suspects in robberies at the following locations:

10/07/2021 Circle K, 3805 Maizeland Road

10/08/2021 G&R Liquors, 3815 Maizeland Road

10/10/2021 Circle K, 5553 Austin Bluffs Parkway

10/10/2021 Dutch Brothers, 6405 Source Center Point

10/11/2021 Diamond Shamrock, 4295 North Academy Boulevard

10/20/2021 Circle K, 3290 Austin Bluffs Parkway

Daniels was charged with three counts of second-degree kidnapping and six counts of aggravated robbery. Hurt was charged with one count of second-degree kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery.