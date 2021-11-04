Kansas corrections officer hospitalized after inmate attacks her

By Shain Bergan

LANSING, Kansas (KCTV) — A Lansing Correctional Facility officer is stable in the hospital after being attacked by an inmate Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Corrections is investigating the incident, but did not release any details other than that the corrections officer was injured by the inmate and hospitalized.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and upon its conclusion the findings will be presented to the appropriate authorities for possible criminal prosecution,” according to an email from the Department of Corrections.

