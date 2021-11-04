Colorado Springs police arrest man on crimes related to sexual exploitation of children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, investigators with the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested a man on crimes related to the sexual exploitation of children.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant in the 2300 block of North Franklin Street at 11 a.m.

During the search, investigators arrested 24-year-old Treveon Fuquon Tony Evans for crimes related to the sexual exploitation and luring of children.

Evans was taken to the Criminal Justice Center and is being held without bond until an appearance before a judge.