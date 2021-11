PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- An 8-year-old boy named Sha'Kym Senette was last seen Wednesday night at 9:45 in the Bessemer area, according to a tweet from the Pueblo Police Department.

Sha'Kym is 4'8" wearing black Batman pajamas and no shoes. Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact them immediately. The Main office number is 719 553 2538, or 719-553-2502 for non emergencies.