Widefield High School senior dies in deadly car crash
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Widefield School District 3 confirmed a student died Wednesday morning in a car crash.
In an email sent out to parents, the district announced a Widefield High School senior had died. The message went on to say, "a sudden loss like this will undoubtedly have a profound effect on our school community."
The district confirmed to KRDO the teen was involved in the deadly crash that happened at Drennan Road and S. Marksheffel Boulevard.
According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the crash happened at 6:57 a.m. Police are investigating what led up to the deadly crash.
A crisis response team will be available for students and staff. The district encourages parents to reach out to the school for assistance as needed.
Information about this crash as published on the Police Blotter:
November 3, 2021, 06:57
On the above date and time, the Colorado Springs Police Department was notified of a crash at the intersection of Drennan Rd. and Marksheffel Rd. Upon the arrival of officers it was discovered a driver of one of the vehicles was deceased. The Major Crash Team responded to the scene to conduct an investigation into this incident.
It was determined a Toyota Prius was stopped at the westbound stop sign on Drennan Rd. in preparation to make a left turn to travel south on Marksheffel Rd. When the Prius began the left turn, it was struck by a northbound Ford pick-up truck. The driver of the Prius died on scene while the driver of the pick-up truck was uninjured. No impairment of either driver is suspected.
The investigation is continuing. This is the 42nd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2021. At this time last year there were 40 fatalities in the city.
The photo with the other story is heartbreaking, accidents do happen but I hope the investigation determines what the speed was of the truck.