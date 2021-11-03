Widefield High School senior dies in deadly car crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Widefield School District 3 confirmed a student died Wednesday morning in a car crash.

In an email sent out to parents, the district announced a Widefield High School senior had died. The message went on to say, "a sudden loss like this will undoubtedly have a profound effect on our school community."

The district confirmed to KRDO the teen was involved in the deadly crash that happened at Drennan Road and S. Marksheffel Boulevard.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the crash happened at 6:57 a.m. Police are investigating what led up to the deadly crash.

A crisis response team will be available for students and staff. The district encourages parents to reach out to the school for assistance as needed.