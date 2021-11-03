Fundraiser created for Colorado Springs family torn apart by murder-suicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs family is picking up the pieces after the killing of their mother and two children at the hands of their father.

“We really are grieving not just three family members but four members of our family," Morgan Kreb said.

Saturday morning, deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrived at a house and found 13-year-old Felicity Kreb, nine-year-old Barrett Kreb, and 50-year-old Yvette M. Siegert-Kreb dead.

Now, the remaining family of eight is trying to move forward.

The Kreb’s oldest daughter, Morgan, says she and her older brother Tristan are taking care of their siblings who are all staying with a close family friend.

She told KRDO her younger siblings are doing okay, and the family's main focus right now is mental health.

“We thought that this would be one way to redeem the tragedy that occurred because this could help," Steve Smith, a close family friend of the Kreb’s said. "The Krebs’ had said if we could help one person avoid this or help one person get better, then we want to do whatever we can.”

A close family friend began a GoFundMe account that will help the Kreb children. Morgan says all of her siblings, including herself, are now seeking professional counseling with some of the money raised from the GoFundMe.

With over $20,000 raised in a day, the creator of the fundraiser says, some of the money will also go towards creating a brighter future for the remaining kids.

"Things like their education expenses can either be paid for or at least somewhat paid for,” Smith said.

“I honestly am astounded by that," Morgan said. "I never would have thought any amount would be raised at all.”

According to detectives, the suspect was 55-year-old Christof M. Kreb, father to Barrett and Felicity and husband to Yvette.

People close to the family told KRDO Christof was struggling with mental health before the killings. Some said isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on Christof.

The surrounding neighbors also started a movement. All neighbors in the Gleneagle subdivision received a bag with four different ribbons representing the four lives lost and a poem written to help show support for the family.