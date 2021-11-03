Frontier Airlines announces nonstop flights to Orlando from Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday it will be offering nonstop flights to Orlando (MCO) from Colorado Springs Airport (COS).

According to the press release, flights will operate Monday, Friday, and Saturday starting Wednesday, Nov. 5 through Apr. 26, 2022.

“Orlando has been an underserved market in our community for some time, so we’re excited to see Frontier bring this route back in time for seasonal travel,” said Joe Nevill, Air Service Development Manager for COS.

All flights from Orlando (MCO) to Colorado Springs Airport (COS) will depart at 8:42 p.m. and arrive around 10:49 p.m. on aircraft A320. All flights from Colorado Springs Airport (COS) to Orlando (MCO) will depart at 11:34 p.m. and arrive around 5:05 a.m. the next day on aircraft A320.

The inaugural flight will take off at 11:34 p.m. on flight 1058 on Friday, Nov. 5. Frontier Airlines will be offering a gate party to passengers that will include voucher giveaways and refreshments.

“We’re excited to resume nonstop flights between Colorado Springs and Orlando this week,” said Stephen Shaw, networking planning manager, Frontier Airlines. “With existing service to two other world-class destinations on Frontier’s COS route map, Las Vegas, and Phoenix, we’re now offering the trifecta of vacation destination options for Colorado Springs area flyers to make unforgettable travel memories this winter.”