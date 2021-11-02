New York health workers ask Supreme Court to block state’s vaccine mandate

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

Health care workers in New York have gone to the Supreme Court to challenge the state’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate, arguing it violates their religious liberty rights.

There is no exemption for workers who have religious objections to the mandate.

This challenge is nearly identical to a recent case brought by health care workers in Maine. Last week, the court allowed Maine’s mandate to go forward over the objection of three justices.

