K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah an unsuspecting sack star

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah is coming off a huge game in a win over TCU. He appeared to have six sacks, which would have matched the Division I record for a single game. He was credited with four, which still matched a school record. Not bad for a player that just about nobody seemed to want coming out of high school in suburban Kansas City, Mo. His coaches say he has worked hard to become a fearsome pass rusher.