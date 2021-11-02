COVID-19 vaccine campaign expands to elementary-age children

By LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

Schoolchildren take the spotlight this week as the U.S. enters a new phase in COVID-19 vaccination aimed at curbing deaths, hospitalizations and more than a year of disrupted education. With authorities promising enough vaccine to protect the nation’s 28 million kids ages 5-11, pediatricians’ offices, pharmacies, hospitals and schools were poised to begin the shots after the final OK late Tuesday. Many locations planned mass vaccination events in coming days. The vaccine — one-third the dose for teens and adults — requires two shots three weeks apart. Children who get vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be fully covered by Christmas.