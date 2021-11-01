Gov. Polis holds briefing on proposed 2022-2023 state budget

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Governor Jared Polis held a briefing on the 2022-2023 state budget. During his address, Polis said education, the workforce, and public health are his three main issues for the budget.

According to the briefing, K-12 education is projected to receive more than $380 million, which is about a $526 increase per student compared to current funding.

The state will also invest nearly $800 million into local economies through pandemic-related relief. That includes funding for child care facilities, which would make it easier for working parents to find child support while keeping a job.

Polis is also providing more funding for health care to provide mental health services and lower prescription drug prices across the state.

