Family dog dies on hike after being trampled by a moose

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A family dog died on a hike after being trampled by a moose on the Masontown trail Saturday.

According 9News, the Summit County Rescue Group says the family let their dog, Arlo get ahead of the group.

Turns out, three moose were caught in between the family and Arlo along the way. Arlo attempted to walk back to his family but didn't have enough time.

Shortly after, one of the moose trampled Arlo.

According to rescuers, Alro was breathing on the scene. By the time the family took him to the animal hospital, he died later in the day.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) wants to remind dog owners to have a leash on their dogs when outside.

"If a dog is off leash and goes and finds a moose, that moose is likely going to charge at your dog, your dog's going to run back to you, and you'll have an angry moose in tow," Jason Clay with CPW said. "A lot of our moose attacks across Colorado do involve dogs."