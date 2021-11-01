A heartwarming story about a Banning Lewis Ranch student who goes from being team manager to scoring a touchdown

Isaiah Acosta, is a little person who attends Banning Lewis Ranch Prep Academy. He was born in China and bounced around orphanages until he was adopted a few years ago and then moved to the United States. He's the team manager and according to the players, he is the heart and soul of the team. Last Friday, Isaiah got to experience what it's like to be a high school football player.

Before Banning Lewis' final game of the year against Trinidad, Acosta sent head coach Nic Onley a text, "First time I text coach. I said hey can I play? Coach say No, says Isaiah Acosta. Coach said no because secretly he was planning on having Isaiah play, "This young man wants to play football. We're gonna let him play. Him asking to do it-it just makes it that much better," says Banning Lewis Ranch head coach Nic Olney.

And what made it even better is that they told in the locker room right before the game, "He said I could play. I was so happy. That the day I've been waiting for," says Acosta. Banning Lewis senior quarterback Kaden Levi adds, "We were all so happy for him when we saw him with the pads on everyone was fist bumping so happy. Just watching him live his dream."

Part of the dream was allowing Isaiah to be the captain. Senior captain Kaden Levi selflessly gave up his captaincy, "Coach told me that were suit Isaiah I told him that I would want him to go out for the coin toss for me so I would allow Isaiah to be the captain. I thought he deserved that," says Levi.

Isaiah went out for the coin toss and made the right call as Banning Lewis won the toss. But the call of the game was the play called Isaiah the Goat, " So I walked out there and I called the play Isaiah the GOAT and then broke the huddle walked up there told him where to stand and how we were going to do it," says Levi. "My mind was like I'm ready for it," says Acosta.

Isaiah ran for 75 yards and scored a touchdown, "Feels so great. It was like, I don't know it was the best day of my life," says Acosta. Olney adds, "We were all in tears seeing this happen. Just seeing the kids. The kids joy that Isaiah brought them was the priceless moment."

This priceless moment is something Isaiah says he will never forget, "I feel like love that's what it feels like," says Acosta. "Everyone involved with this, it was hands down the best moment in my coaching career," says Olney.