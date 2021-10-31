Peyton Manning inducted into Broncos Ring of Fame

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Peyton Manning's Broncos tenure only lasted 4 years, but he made the most of them. He won a league MVP, led the Broncos to two Super Bowls, and a victory in Super Bowl 50. For that, Manning is forever immortalized with the Broncos. He was inducted into the team's Ring of Fame.

Manning's Ring of Fame Pillar was unveiled before the game. The Pro Football Hall of Famer appreciated the accurate depiction of his forehead.

“Pretty good," Manning said. "The forehead is always the key thing if you want it to be accurate, right. So, a lot of space. There’s a lot of room. It’s kind of the 35-year-old Peyton Manning which I like, right, that’s how old I was when I got here. I like that better than the 45-year-old, but it’s well done. This is awesome. For the Broncos to do this today — this is not how they’ve done in the past in front of these fans really makes this a special day."

Manning's spot in the stadium Ring of Fame was unveiled during a special halftime ceremony.

The hall of famer is rumored to be interested in buying the Broncos. He addressed that as well.

“I haven’t had any serious conversations with anyone. Certainly, there’s some people that have called me to kind of say, ‘Hey, what do you think’s going to happen with the Broncos?’ You know, are you going to try to own the team and like, I keep looking for that three billion in my pocket. I can’t find it. I care because I live here, and I go to the games. I want to know what’s going to happen like everybody else. Even if I am offered an opportunity, I haven’t decided whether I would even do it."