Loveland Ski Area celebrates Opening Day Saturday

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Skiiers and snowboarders are hitting the slopes Saturday, October 30th for Opening Day in the Loveland Ski Area.

Ski runs will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and riders can get access to one top-to-bottom run covered from tree to tree with an 18-inch base. The trails Catwalk, Mambo, and Home Run make up the Opening Day run, which is over a mile in length and nearly 1,000 vertical feet.

Once snowmaking is completed on these runs, Loveland's snowmaking team will focus on getting Spillway and Richard's Run open as quickly as possible.

Loveland Ski Area will be open seven days a week until Closing Day in early May. Lift operating hours are 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on weekdays, and 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 pm. on weekends and designated holidays.

Early Lift Season lift tickets are $85 for adults. They can be purchased online here. Masks are required inside all Loveland facilities this ski season.