It was quite a day for southern Colorado athletes at the state cross country meet.

Freshman Nadhia Campos set a course record en route to claiming the girl's 2A individual state crown.

The Classical Academy (TCA) was dominant, with the both the girl's and boy's teams taking the team title. Matthew Edwards was also the individual champion.

Cheyenne Mountain claimed the 4A crown, the 103rd in school history, across all sports.