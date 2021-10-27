Skip to Content
today at 8:12 AM
Published 6:59 AM

Pueblo police arrest woman suspected in several car break-ins

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo Police Department tweeted that officers were responding to several locations in the University Park neighborhood for cars being broken into around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers said they were able to arrest Devon Roles, 30, on charges for illegal narcotics, introduction of contraband, and first degree criminal trespass.

Aubry Tucker

