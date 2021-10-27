Pueblo police arrest woman suspected in several car break-ins
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo Police Department tweeted that officers were responding to several locations in the University Park neighborhood for cars being broken into around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
Officers said they were able to arrest Devon Roles, 30, on charges for illegal narcotics, introduction of contraband, and first degree criminal trespass.
ARREST MADE
