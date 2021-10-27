Colorado Springs Fire mitigation plans for Rock Ledge Ranch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Fire Department and City Parks' and Forestry staff will team up for fire mitigation work at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site starting Thursday, October 28th. The prevention efforts will last though Saturday, October 39th, wrapping up with a community volunteer day, according to a press release from the city. Crews will work to thin out brush, clear fallen debris, and remove dead and diseased trees like Gambel oak, juniper, and chokecherry trees. All the work will aim to support a healthy oak brush ecosystem.

About a quarter of an acre will be impacted, with an emphasis on holding on to the natural character of the ranch.

COURTESY: City of Colorado Springs

“We are excited to be working with the community to share the responsibility of fire mitigation, especially at such an important cultural asset like Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site,” said Cory Ashby, Colorado Springs Fire Department wildfire program coordinator. “This work is important because of the adjacent hiking trails, historic buildings on the property, plus the animals that reside nearby on the ranch and in the wild. In the event of a wildfire, we want to ensure that the fire stays low to the ground and is easily manageable without harming life or structures.”

CSFD regularly works to the Parks Department and City Forestry on projects like this one. The city points to efforts near Bear Creek Regional Park, where mitigation efforts allowed firefighters to quickly control the "Bear Creek Fire" in November 2020.

If you're interested in the community volunteer day on Saturday, you can register here.