Colorado officials ID 1989 homicide case victim from Israel

Associated Press/Report for America

By PATTY NIEBERG

DENVER (AP) — Colorado officials have identified the victim of an unsolved 33-year-old homicide by using DNA analysis that traced the victim to relatives in Israel. Detective Bryan Penry announced at a press conference Wednesday that the victim was identified as 36-year-old Akram Bada’an who was killed in August 1988. His body was found in Sheridan, a suburb south of Denver. Bada’an’s hometown and details that would explain his presence in Colorado weren’t immediately disclosed. Officials say enough genetic material was collected in decades-old evidence to determine Middle Eastern descent and Bada’an was identified using DNA and government records.